Saudi Arabia's Makkah hosts Yoga event

Saudi Arabia's Makkah hosted the second Saudi Open Yoga Asana Championship on 27th January, Saturday. Hosted by Al-Wehda Saudi Club, the event saw the participation of several girls and 10 boys who competed at the championship.

The championship, a testament to the growing popularity of yoga in Saudi Arabia, attracted participants from Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif, and other cities, highlighting the diverse and widespread interest in the ancient practice.

Organised by the Saudi Yoga Committee, the festival was held under the auspices of the Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports, signaling the official recognition of yoga as a legitimate sporting activity.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, the President of the Saudi Yoga Committee, was present at the event emphasising the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being.

Consul General of India, Mohammed Shahid Alam, also attended the championship, underlining the diplomatic and cultural exchange that events like these facilitate between Saudi Arabia and India.

The presence of international delegates underscored the event's significance on the global yoga stage, showcasing Saudi Arabia's commitment to embracing and promoting yoga as a holistic discipline.

The Saudi Open Yoga Asana Championship marked its debut in Jeddah in 2022, and its success prompted the expansion of the event to Makkah this year.

Also Read | Indian Navy rescues hijacked Sri Lankan vessel, all six crew members safe

The growing interest and participation in yoga are indicative of a broader societal shift towards embracing diverse forms of physical and mental fitness.

Yoga, which was officially allowed in the country in November 2017, has seen a steady rise in popularity as more people recognise its numerous benefits.

Watch | Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on India-Maldives ties × The formation of the Saudi Yoga Committee in May 2021, subsequently recognised as the new Saudi Yoga Federation, further solidified the commitment to fostering a thriving yoga community in the country.