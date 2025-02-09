Israeli troops on Sunday (Feb 9) withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, a military zone that had divided the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, tendered his resignation on Sunday (Feb 9) as violence continues to grip the northeastern Indian state.

In other news, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania successfully synchronised their electricity grids with the European continental power network on Sunday (Feb 9), marking the end of their longstanding energy reliance on Russia and Belarus. The transition came a day after the Baltic nations disconnected from the old Soviet-era system.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Palestinians return north after Israel withdraws from Netzarim Corridor that split Gaza in two

Israeli troops on Sunday (Feb 9) withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, a military zone that had divided the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

Advertisment

India: N Biren Singh steps down as Manipur CM amid ongoing violence in state

Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, tendered his resignation on Sunday (Feb 9) as violence continues to grip the northeastern Indian state.

‘Freedom from threats, blackmail’: Baltic states cut power ties with Russia, plug into European grid

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania successfully synchronised their electricity grids with the European continental power network on Sunday (Feb 9), marking the end of their longstanding energy reliance on Russia and Belarus. The transition came a day after the Baltic nations disconnected from the old Soviet-era system.

‘Most corrupt, least competent’: Elon Musk demands ‘impeachment’ of judge who blocked DOGE’s Treasury access

Elon Musk has called for the impeachment of federal judge Paul Engelmayer following a ruling on Saturday morning that restricts his Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) access to the Treasury Department’s payment systems.

Musk claims US Treasury annually pays $100 billion to unidentified individuals

Elon Musk, the American entrepreneur who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), claimed on February 8 that the country's Treasury Department pays $100 billion worth of benefits to unidentified individuals every year.

‘There are no words’: Before and after pics of pale, gaunt Israeli hostages raise concerns

Palestinian group Hamas handed over three Israeli captives to the Red Cross in Gaza on Saturday (Feb 8). The three Israeli captives were released as part of the fifth hostage-prisoner swap under an ongoing ceasefire with Israel. In exchange, 183 Palestinian prisoners were freed. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the Hamas militants as "monsters" after the handover of the three hostages in extremely frail health.

Americans deem misuse of campaign funds, ignoring subpoenas among top presidential misdeeds: Poll

A recent survey by YouGov highlights the actions that Americans find most unacceptable for a president. Among the 26 potential presidential behaviours assessed, misusing campaign funds for personal legal issues and ignoring subpoenas stand out as the most troubling.

After Biden, Trump cancels security clearances for Blinken, Jake Sullivan

In another jolt to former US president Joe Biden’s team, President Donald Trump’s administration revoked the security clearances of his Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former national security adviser Jake Sullivan, White House officials said on Saturday.

Champions Trophy 2025: ‘I thought maybe...’: Fakhar Zaman recalls Pakistan's triumph

Fakhar Zaman arrived at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 without a single ODI cap to his name. By the time he returned to Pakistan, he had become a national hero, with fans travelling hundreds of kilometres just for a chance to take a picture with him.

'It's gonna slay’: Mathew Lillard jokes about Scream 7 return

Ever since the recent announcement that Matthew Lillard will be joining the cast of Scream 7, fans have been speculating whether he will be reprising his old role or playing an entirely new character. Lillard and his Scream co-star Skeet Ulrich were present at MegaCon, where Lillard was asked about his return to the iconic horror franchise.