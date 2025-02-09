A recent survey by YouGov highlights the actions that Americans find most unacceptable for a president. Among the 26 potential presidential behaviours assessed, misusing campaign funds for personal legal issues and ignoring subpoenas stand out as the most troubling.

Advertisment

Also Read | 'Massive risks': How Elon Musk’s Treasury shakeup could be ‘biggest security breach in US history'

Campaign funds for personal legal matters

According to The Hill, the survey found that 78 per cent of Americans consider using campaign money to cover personal legal expenses unacceptable. This act is seen as a serious breach of trust by the public.

Advertisment

Also Read | ‘There are no words’: Before and after pics of pale, gaunt Israeli hostages raise concerns

Refusing to respond to subpoenas

Refusing to comply with subpoenas also ranks high on the list of unacceptable presidential actions, with 69 per cent of Americans rejecting such behaviour. This refusal is seen as an affront to the legal system and democratic accountability.

Advertisment

Also Read | ‘I'll leave him alone’: Donald Trump on why he won’t deport Prince Harry

Less commonly disapproved actions

On the other hand, some presidential actions are less frequently viewed as inappropriate. Only 40 per cent of people find making major policy announcements via social media unacceptable. Holding official meetings at their own venues and using social media for official communications are also considered unacceptable by 41 per cent and 42 per cent of respondents, respectively.

Also Read | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticises US-Japan-South Korea cooperation, vows countermeasures

Other unacceptable Presidential actions

Several other actions also garner significant disapproval. Attempting to serve more than the constitutionally allowed number of terms is seen as unacceptable by 68 per cent of respondents. Similarly, 67 per cent disapprove of pressuring the Department of Justice to investigate political opponents, while 66 per cent find using federal funds for political gain inappropriate.