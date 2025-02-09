Days after launching a massive crackdown on illegal immigrants since his return to the White House, US President Donald Trump has reportedly ruled out deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite ongoing litigation questioning the Duke of Sussex's immigration status.

In an interview with The New York Post on Friday (Feb 8), Donald Trump made it clear that he does not want to take action against Prince Harry, a member of the British royal family who, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and moved Meghan's native Southern California.

"I don't want to do that," he said. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," Trump said.

Trump admired Harry's estranged older brother, Prince William

Trump's statement comes amid legal challenges involving Harry's visa, particularly from the Heritage Foundation, which has raised concerns over his potential failure to disclose past illegal drug use during his visa application process.

The US President also expressed admiration for Harry's estranged older brother, Prince William, calling him "a great young man."

The two had met privately in Paris during the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in December 2024, a meeting that stood in stark contrast to Trump's strained relationship with Harry and his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been vocal critics of Donald Trump.

Harry's US visa

A lawsuit filed by The Heritage Foundation against the Department of Homeland Security has sparked questions about Prince Harry's truthfulness on his US visa application. Specifically, his admissions in his memoir "Spare" about past drug use, including cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelics, have raised concerns.

Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation stated, "Anyone applying to the US must be truthful on their application, and it’s unclear whether that’s the case with Prince Harry," according to the report.

The conservative think tank has implied that Prince Harry may have benefited from preferential treatment by the Biden administration, potentially due to his high-profile status. This speculation arises from the circumstances surrounding Harry and Meghan's relocation to California in 2020, following their decision to step back from the British royal family, commonly referred to as "Megxit."

(With inputs from agencies)