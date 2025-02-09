In another jolt to former US president Joe Biden’s team, President Donald Trump’s administration revoked the security clearances of his Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former national security adviser Jake Sullivan, White House officials said on Saturday.

This comes a day after President Trump stripped the security clearance of former President Joe Biden, which would stop his access to daily intelligence briefings.

Trump also revoked security clearances for Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who helped coordinate the Department of Justice's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks on the US Capitol, the officials said.

He also removed the clearances of the New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who led cases against Trump, the officials said.

Trump revokes security clearance of predecessor Biden

On Friday (Feb 7), the US President announced that he was revoking the security clearance of former president Joe Biden, ending his access to intelligence briefings after leaving office.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to announce the revocation of security clearance and said, "There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings."

Using his famous catchphrase from his former reality show 'The Apprentice' he added "JOE, YOU'RE FIRED."

‘Tit For Tat Move'

US presidents are traditionally given the right to receive intelligence briefings even after they step down.

Trump said he was making the move because Democrat Biden had removed his security clearance after winning the 2020 election. At the time, Biden had cited Trump's "erratic behaviour" both before and after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by protesters trying to overturn Trump's election loss.

In his post on Friday, Trump claimed that Biden "could not be trusted" with intelligence briefings because a special counsel's report into classified documents found at the Democrat's home found that Biden, 82, suffered from "poor memory."

“I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the US President added.

(With inputs from agencies)