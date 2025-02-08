US President Donald Trump announced Friday (Feb 7) that he was revoking the security clearance of former President Joe Biden, ending his access to intelligence briefings after leaving office.

'JOE, YOU'RE FIRED'

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to announce the revocation of security clearance and said, "There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information."

"Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings," he wrote.

Using his famous catchphrase from his former reality show 'The Apprentice' he added "JOE, YOU'RE FIRED."

'Tit for Tat'?

Traditionally, US Presidents are given the right to receive daily intelligence briefings even after the end of their term.

However, breaking the precedent in 2021, the-then president Biden had revoked his predecessor Donald Trump's security clearance. At the time, Biden cited concerns over Trump’s "erratic behaviour" and his alleged role in inciting the January 6 Capitol riots.

Now, once back in office, Trump's actions mirror Biden's. "He set this precedent in 2021 when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents," said Trump.

Turning the tables on the 46th President of the United States, Trump (the 45th and 47th POTUS) claimed that "even in his 'prime'," Biden could not be trusted with sensitive information.

"The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from 'poor memory' and, even in his 'prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Since returning to office, Trump has revoked the security clearances of several officials linked to the Biden administration.

