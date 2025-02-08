Justin Trudeau has warned that Donald Trump's intention to absorb Canada into the United States is a "real thing" as he aims at acquiring the country's rich natural resources. Trudeau also suggested ways to deal with Trump's threats of imposing hefty tariffs on all Canadian imports.

Trump, on various occasions, has mocked Trudeau calling him "governor" instead of prime minister and referring to Canada as the "51st state".

While speaking in Toronto at the opening of a one-day summit on the Canada-US economic relationship, the outgoing prime minister said that the country must work with the US to avoid tariffs. It was a closed-door session of business and labour leaders.

Trump withdrew tariffs earlier this week that would have destroyed Canada's economy. The US gave Canada a 30-day reprieve for additional talks.

As quoted by media reports, Trudeau told attendees, "I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state."

"They're very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those. But Mr Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country," he added.

'...it is a real thing'

So far, there aren't any official remarks on Trudeau's comments, which were first reported by the Toronto Star. It said that the comments were mistakenly carried by a loudspeaker. The news agency Reuters reported that the government source confirmed that the Star's account of the remarks was accurate.

"They're very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those," the Star quoted Trudeau as saying.

"But Mr. Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country. And it is a real thing."

While responding to reporters about Trudeau's comments, Trade Minister Anita Anand said Canada was resolved to resist any US expansionism.

"There will be no messing with the 49th parallel, period," Anand said as she referred to the US-Canadian border.

(With inputs from agencies)