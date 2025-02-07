US President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 7) said that he would sign an executive order next week to undo a ban imposed by former President Joe Biden.

Trump said that he would end the "ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws".

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said, "I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!."

Biden announced a target to eliminate single-use plastic utensils like drinking straws by 2035 in government departments.

This move comes as the latest on environmental issues by the Republican president. Notably, Trump pulled out of the Paris climate change agreement soon after his inauguration for a second term.

Musk reacts

American billionaire Elon Musk also shared Trump's Truth Social post, calling him the "greatest President ever".

Earlier during a campaign rally for the 2020 elections, Trump had shown his criticism of the growing trend of paper drinking straws.

"They want to ban straws. Has anyone tried those paper straws? They're not working too good," he said.

"It disintegrates as you drink it, and if you have a nice tie like this tie, you've got no choice," Trump added.

Moreover, his campaign team has also sold branded plastic straws with the slogan "Liberal paper straws don't work."

In 2019, Trump's campaign sold red plastic straws labeled with “Trump” as an alternative to the “liberal” paper straws, which he claimed were ineffective.

Notably, Trump is expected to place over 160 environmental justice employees on paid leave as part of broader government restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies)