Amid divorce rumours, former US vice president Kamla Harris was spotted shopping at a grocery store with husband Doug Emhoff on Thursday (Jan 23). But what grabbed the attention of people online was the bags in which she was carrying the groceries. Harris was seen carrying plastic bags after advocating for a plastic ban in the 2019 US presidential campaign.

Netizens called her a "hypocrite" after the 60-year-old was seen carrying plastic bags at the 99 Ranch Market Asian Grocery store in California.

A video surfaced online showing the couple talking, smiling at each other, and shopping at the store.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff seen grocery shopping together with plastic bags, violating left-wing environmental doctrine - NYP pic.twitter.com/nDJMTgnbS6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2025

As the video grabbed attention online, an X user wrote, "Why is she using plastic bags?" Meanwhile, another wrote, "Is that Kamala toting a plastic bag of groceries??? What an out-of-touch HYPOCRITE with zero self-awareness."

WTF?

Is that #Kamala toting a #plastic bag of groceries???

What an out-of-touch HYPOCRITE with zero self-awareness! pic.twitter.com/3bjy84auya — USAFmedicVET (@USAFmedicVET) January 24, 2025

Meanwhile, some were seen taunting the 49th US vice president for having a life outside the office. "Oh, she is capable of going shopping like normal people? What a surprise!" an X user wrote. Meanwhile, another said, "She finally realised how high she made grocery prices."

Some people present at the store recognised Harris and asked for photos. The couple smiled and posed.

'Need to ban'

In 2019, during a CNN town hall, Harris supported a ban on plastic straws. "We do need to ban the plastic," she said while saying that paper straws need improvement.

'Divorce rumours'

The couple was spotted after reports of potential divorce and clash after Harris' loss in the 2024 US presidential election.

The reports claimed, citing sources, that Harris blamed her husband Emhoff for the loss and that not everything was well between the couple.