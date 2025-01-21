The First Lady of the US Melania Trump walked side by side with the President Donald Trump for their first Inaugural Ball since the swearing-in ceremony. Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US after he won the elections against Kamala Harris in November 2024.

For their first Inaugural Ball, Melania came out dressed in a simple but chic black and white satin gown with a thigh-high slit and detailing that added a modern touch to the classic strapless gown.

The white gown had a geometric black trim that complemented her physique. She accessorised the whole look with white heels and a thick black choker.

Melania Trump’s dress was designed by Hervé Pierre, her longtime style advisor.

Pierre also made her first inaugural gown.

At the 2017 inaugural ball, which marked the beginning of her husband’s first term, Melania wore an off-the-shoulder vanilla gown with a high slit and red silk belt.

Almost eight years ago when Trump was elected president, she wore a powder-blue Ralph Lauren cashmere ensemble with matching gloves and heels.

For Donald's second inauguration, Melania stepped out in a navy coat and skirt from New York designer Adam Lippes.

But the talk of the day was her wide-brimmed hat that hid most of her face.

For the unversed, Melania's 2017 inaugural ball gown was donated to the Smithsonian's First Ladies Collection, which has gathered more than two dozen first lady dresses from past decades in an attempt to document history.