Mark Zuckerberg was among the high-profile attendees at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President with political leaders, businessmen and celebrities in attendance.

Advertisment

During the ceremony, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Tesla’s Elon Musk were seated next to each other.

In a video that is now going viral, Mark was at one point standing right next to Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sánchez. Lauren came dressed in an all-white ensemble featuring a lace bustier.



Some internet users spotted Mark taking a quick look at her before looking away with a smile.

Advertisment

Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan was seated right beside him on the other side.

Lauren Sánchez is a former journalist. She turned heads in a chic ensemble featuring a laced bustier paired with a tailored, single-breasted white blazer by luxury designer Alexander McQueen.

Advertisment

Internet reacts

The internet is divided on the video, with some defending Mark and calling him “human” while others labelled it as “creep behaviour".

One user wrote, “Poor Zuck. Now an immortal meme template. And I expect trouble at home as well."

One user trolled Lauren for her outfit choice for Trump inauguration ceremony and wrote, “I mean to be fair… why didn’t she chose a different top. Something not lacy for this kind of event.”

Another wrote, “Zuck ready to risk it all”, and another chimed in, “Zuck seems to be enjoying the ceremony" and "Zuck bad boi".