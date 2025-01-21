Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez were among the high-profile invitees for Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony as he was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday (Jan 20). Lauren kept it warm and chic in winter whites as she wore a fuzzy snow-coloured coat for the especially cold day.

While the ensemble was right on point and looked classy, what caught everyone’s attention was the risky display inside the coat.

Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez turns heads at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony

Once inside the Capitol, where the inauguration ceremony was moved because of extreme cold, she removed the coat to reveal a striking white pantsuit. She wore the two-piece look over a coordinating lace bustier.

The “Fly Who Flew To Space” author wore the same Alexander McQueen white suit she first chose for a New York event last month. The attire featured a bold-shouldered blazer and wide-leg trousers which she wore with the same lace bustier she wore in December.

Lauren looked stunning as she complemented the whole look with diamond studs and her show-stopping 20-carat engagement ring that Jeff Bezos gave her.

Pre-inauguration and inauguration ceremony were ultra-fashionable

For the pre-inauguration candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC where only some of the world’s elites were called, Lauren truly shined in a Dolce & Gabbana dress. She called the event a “magical evening.”

For the dinner, Lauren Sánchez was styled by Kelly Johnson.

Other guests at the pre-inauguration celebration included Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk. Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka, was dressed to the nine in a custom crystal and pearl-adorned Oscar de la Renta dress.