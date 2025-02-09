Ever since the recent announcement that Matthew Lillard will be joining the cast of Scream 7, fans have been speculating whether he will be reprising his old role or playing an entirely new character. Lillard and his Scream co-star Skeet Ulrich were present at MegaCon, where Lillard was asked about his return to the iconic horror franchise.

Advertisment

Also Read: Superman: James Gunn responds to fan query about Hawkgirl's wings

Keeping with the dark humour the franchise is known for, the actor joked, "I come back as a fairy godmother. It’s gonna slay." Ulrich added, "Matt called me and told me when word came down, and I was so ecstatic for him because anybody who's been to one of these or knows him or has followed him knows how much he has wanted that, so I'm very happy."

Also Read: Netizens react to Ed Sheeran's street performance being interrupted by Bengaluru cops

Advertisment

Will Stu return?

Matthew Lillard is returning to the series after nearly 30 years, having last appeared in the first Scream film in 1996. He played Stu Macher, one of the masked killers in the original film, who was seemingly killed off. With Lillard’s return, it will be interesting to see if Stu somehow survived and what he has been up to over the past three decades.

Also Read: Elliot Page in potential talks for joining Marvel Cinematic Universe

Advertisment

The cast

Scream 7 will be directed by Kevin Williamson, the writer of the original Scream, while Guy Busick returns to pen the screenplay. The main cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Scream 7 will be hitting theatres on February 27, 2026.

Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar continues box office success on day 2