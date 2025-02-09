Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania successfully synchronised their electricity grids with the European continental power network on Sunday (Feb 9), marking the end of their longstanding energy reliance on Russia and Belarus. The transition came a day after the Baltic nations disconnected from the old Soviet-era system.

In eastern Latvia, near the Russian border, high-voltage transmission lines were cut, with segments of wire distributed as souvenirs to spectators. The grid then operated independently for a full day before linking up with the European network via Poland on Sunday.

$1.6 billion initiative

This shift was the result of a five-year initiative backed by $1.6 billion (£1.4 billion) in European Union funding, aimed at updating the Baltic region’s energy infrastructure.

For Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, all of which are NATO members bordering Russia, energy security has been closely tied to national security. The three nations have been vocal supporters of Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the move a significant milestone. “Today we connect the Baltic states to the continental European electricity grid. We're cutting the last remaining links with Russia. Freedom from threats and blackmail, at last. This is a historic day,” she stated on X.

The Baltic states have long accused Russia of using energy supplies as a geopolitical tool to reward allies and penalise adversaries. While they ceased importing oil, natural gas, and electricity from Russia in 2022, Moscow still retained control over grid frequency management, giving it a degree of influence over the region’s power stability.

Baltic Sea diplomacy

Concerns over the security of the Baltic Sea region have heightened in recent months, with multiple undersea power cables sustaining damage under suspicious circumstances.

Several key infrastructure links including electricity, telecommunications, and gas pipelines between the Baltics and Sweden or Finland have been disrupted, reportedly by ships dragging anchors along the seabed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has denied any involvement in these incidents. In response, Poland and the Baltic states have increased surveillance of the area, deploying naval forces, elite police units, and helicopters.

(With inputs from agencies)