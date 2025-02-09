Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, tendered his resignation on Sunday (Feb 09) as violence continues to grip the northeastern Indian state.

In his resignation letter, which he submitted to state governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, Singh wrote, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri.”

Singh who led the BJP government in Manipur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, earlier in the day. After his meeting, he, along with state ministers, and MLAs, went to meet the Manipur governor

His decision to step down comes just a day after he said that his government is committed to restoring peace in the conflict-hit region. “The state government has been making all possible efforts to restore peace and to ensure that people live together peacefully as before,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

The resignations come days ahead of the Assembly session in the State’s capital Imphal was scheduled to start. The Manipur unit of Congress has said that they would bring a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government during the upcoming session.

State Congress president, Keisham Meghachandra confirmed on Friday (February 7, 2025) that they were set to move the no-confidence motion soon.

