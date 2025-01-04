Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the violence in Manipur. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “The BJP is the matchstick which burnt Manipur!”

The violence, which has been ongoing since May 2023, involves clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Kharge also reminded Modi that his last visit to Manipur was in January 2022, just to seek votes for the BJP. “Narendra Modi ji, your last visit to Manipur was for seeking votes for the BJP, way back in January 2022. Violence erupted in the state on May 3, 2023,” Kharge said.

PM Modi’s silence on Manipur under fire

The Congress has repeatedly criticised Modi for not visiting the state after the violence began. The party argues that the Prime Minister’s absence and lack of leadership have made the situation worse. The violence in Manipur, which has claimed many lives and caused widespread displacement, remains unresolved.

Violence flared again on Friday in Kangpokpi district, where a mob attacked the office of the district’s police chief. The attack followed protests over the continued presence of central security forces in Saibol village, near Imphal East. Several people, including police officers and protesters, were injured during the confrontation.

Manipur CM clarifies apology was for victims

In the midst of the violence, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has expressed regret over the bloodshed and large-scale displacement. He apologised for the hardships caused but also expressed hope that peace would return soon. “Many people left their homes. I feel regret. I apologise. But now, I hope after seeing the last three to four months’ progress towards peace, I believe by 2025, normalcy will be restored in the state,” Singh said.

