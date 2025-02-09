Israeli troops on Sunday (Feb 09) withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, a military zone that had divided the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

Following the withdrawal, hundreds of Palestinians, using cars and carts loaded with mattresses and other belongings, began making their way back to northern Gaza.

This move aligns with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, reached on 19 January. As part of the agreement, 21 Israeli hostages and 566 Palestinian prisoners have been released so far.

By the end of the initial phase of the truce in three weeks, a total of 33 hostages and 1,900 prisoners are expected to be freed. Israel has said that eight of these hostages are deceased.

At the start of the war, roughly 700,000 people from northern Gaza fled south after Israeli forces issued evacuation orders ahead of their ground invasion. Many were later displaced multiple times as Israeli troops advanced into southern Gaza as well.

For months, returning to northern Gaza was impossible due to the Netzarim Corridor, which extended from the Gaza-Israel border to the Mediterranean Sea.

However, last month, Israeli troops partially withdrew from the western section of the corridor, allowing some Palestinians to walk to enter northern Gaza.

Israel now controls Gaza borders but not the Netzarim Corridor

While the Israel Defense Forces have not formally commented on Sunday’s withdrawal from the eastern section of the corridor, this latest pull-out means Israel will continue to control Gaza’s borders but not the central road that previously divided the territory.

Israel sends negotiators back to Qatar for next stage of ceasefire talks

The withdrawal also comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked negotiators to return to Qatar for further ceasefire discussions with Hamas. This decision follows the completion of the fifth hostage-prisoner exchange under the ceasefire.

Previously, the Israeli government said that the initial talks would focus on "technical matters" related to the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, rather than the more complex second phase.

The next stage aims to establish a permanent ceasefire, secure the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza in exchange for additional Palestinian prisoners, and bring about a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region.

(With inputs from agencies)