Fakhar Zaman arrived at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 without a single ODI cap to his name. By the time he returned to Pakistan, he had become a national hero, with fans traveling hundreds of kilometers just for a chance to take a picture with him.

Now, eight years later, the left-handed opener is set to return to the Pakistan team on home soil as the prestigious tournament makes its comeback. He will be looking to recreate the magic of 2017 when he turned a dream debut into a historic final-winning performance against India.

Fakhar was not part of the playing XI at the start of the tournament, but once given the opportunity, he made an immediate impact. His defining moment came in the final against India at The Oval, where he scored a sensational 114 off 106 balls, helping Pakistan post a formidable total of 338 for four in 50 overs.

His innings might have been cut short early when he was caught off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling on just three runs. However, fortune favored him as the third umpire, Kumar Dharmasena, confirmed it was a no-ball.

“I remember talking to Shadab (Khan) about how great it would be to get out on a no-ball. It was just a random thought because every time I get out, I always look at the umpire, hoping for some kind of review. But it never happens.

“That day, when I was walking back, I heard Kumar Dharmasena call out, ‘Wait there.’ I was halfway off the field, and the moment I saw it was a no-ball, I knew it was my day,” Fakhar recalled in an interview with the ICC.

It certainly was. He was named Player of the Match as Pakistan crushed India by 180 runs, with Mohammad Amir dismantling India’s dangerous top order in a clinical bowling display.

Although Fakhar entered the tournament with modest expectations, the belief within the Pakistan camp never wavered. The turning point came after a tense three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the group stage, which ignited confidence within the squad that they could go all the way.

'Sarfaraz believed we could win'

“Myself and Sarfaraz (Ahmed, the captain) had played club cricket together in Karachi. After the group stage, there was a big tournament happening in Karachi, and I told Sarfaraz, ‘We will be playing in Pakistan soon.’ He looked at me and said, ‘No, we’ll return to Pakistan with the Champions Trophy.’

“At that moment, I thought he had lost his senses. But the confidence of our leadership—Sarfaraz and Mickey Arthur—never wavered. Even after our opening defeat to India, they kept telling us we would win the trophy.”

Pakistan’s belief only grew stronger after their dominant eight-wicket victory over England in the semi-finals. Their bowlers executed a masterful performance in Cardiff, dismantling the previously dominant English batting lineup.

That win set up a dream final against India, a match that Fakhar almost missed. “I wasn’t feeling well the day before the game. I told Mickey Arthur that I wouldn’t be able to play. He just looked at me and said, ‘Go out there and get a first-ball duck, it doesn’t matter—you have to play.’

“I barely slept that night, but Mickey insisted I play. Looking back, I’m so grateful he did.”

