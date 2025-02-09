Former Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne bid farewell to international cricket following his team’s nine-wicket loss to Australia. Despite not having an ideal farewell with scores of 36 and 14 in his final match, Karunaratne expressed satisfaction with his career and hinted at a future in coaching.

Advertisment

Speaking at the post-match presentation, an emotional Karunaratne reflected on his journey. “It has been a long career, and I have spent so much time with my friends, so leaving them is emotional. But wherever I go, I will always support them. When I started playing Test cricket, my goal was to play 100 Tests and score 10,000 runs. I am happy with where I am today. I want to thank everyone who supported me throughout my career.”

Also Read: Massive blow to England as Jacob Bethell doubtful for 3rd ODI, Champions Trophy

He further revealed his next steps, saying, “I am heading to Australia to pursue coaching qualifications. I also want to spend more time with my family, something I have missed over the years. A big thank you to all the fans who stood by me, whether I was performing well or not. My teammates always had happy faces around me. This is cricket—you have to leave one day, and now it is my time.”



Karunaratne retires as the seventh Sri Lankan cricketer to play 100 Tests and the fourth-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the format. He amassed 7,222 runs at an average of 39.25, including 16 centuries and 39 fifties, with a career-best score of 244. As captain, he led Sri Lanka in 30 Tests, securing 12 wins, 12 losses, and six draws.

Advertisment

In ODIs, Karunaratne played 50 matches, scoring 1,316 runs at an average of 31.33, with a highest score of 103.

Australia sweep series

Sri Lanka, having won the toss and opted to bat, posted 257 in their first innings. Kusal Mendis (85 off 139 balls, 10 fours, one six) and Dinesh Chandimal (74 off 163 balls, six fours, one six) were the key contributors. Despite a 65-run seventh-wicket stand between Kusal and Ramesh Mendis (28 off 94 balls), wickets fell at regular intervals.

Advertisment

Australia’s bowlers dominated, with Mitchell Starc (3/27), Matthew Kuhnemann (3/63), and Nathan Lyon (3/96) leading the attack.

In response, Australia initially struggled at 91/3 after losing Travis Head (21), Marnus Labuschagne (4), and Usman Khawaja (36). However, a 259-run fourth-wicket partnership between Alex Carey (156 off 188 balls, 15 fours, two sixes) and Steve Smith (131 off 254 balls, 10 fours, one six) propelled Australia to 414, securing a 157-run lead. Beau Webster contributed 31 runs.

Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took 5/151, while Nishan Peiris (3/94) and Ramesh Mendis (2/81) chipped in with key wickets.

In their second innings, Sri Lanka faltered early at 81/4. Angelo Mathews (76 off 149 balls, four fours, one six) and Kusal Mendis (50 off 54 balls, five fours, one six) helped push the total to 231, setting Australia a 75-run target.

Kuhnemann (4/63) and Lyon (4/84) once again led the Australian bowling attack. Australia comfortably chased the target, finishing at 75/1, with Usman Khawaja (27*) and Marnus Labuschagne (26*) remaining unbeaten after Travis Head (20) was dismissed by Jayasuriya.

Alex Carey was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his 156-run knock, while Steve Smith claimed the ‘Player of the Series’ award for scoring two centuries.

(With inputs from agencies)