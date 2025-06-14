/Top 10 world news: Israel sends out warning message for Iran; Iran says no to nuclear talks with US, and more

Iran has said that ongoing nuclear talks with the United States are now in jeopardy, following deadly Israeli airstrikes that hit Tehran and killed several senior officials and civilians.



After Iran launched a barrage of missiles on Israel in retaliation to the air strikes by Tel Aviv on its nuclear sites, including Natanz nuke facility, Israel defence minister warned that "Tehran will burn" if Iran fired more missiles.



‘US is Israel’s biggest supporter’: Iran says nuclear talks now ‘meaningless’ after ‘barbaric’ strikesonTehran

'Tehran will BURN' if Iran...: Israel defence minister sends out warning message

What is Israel's ‘aerial freedom of action’? Tel Aviv warns 'Tehran is no longer immune to strikes'

Israel claims it now has full aerial freedom from western Iran to Tehran. Here’s what that means and why it matters.

All Boeing 787 aircraft to be inspected; 8 have already been done: Aviation Ministry after Ahmedabad crash

The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry briefed the media on the passenger aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12). The Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed his grief on the incident.

WION Exclusive | Was it a data error, miscommunication, or malfunction? Former pilot and training captain weighs in on possible reasons

It was meant to be a routine flight. Instead, it became one of the most haunting tragedies in recent Indian aviation memory. Shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport, Air India flight AI171 plunged from the skies, leaving behind wreckage, grief—and a trail of unanswered questions.



After Iran's WARNING, Baghdad asks Tehran to avoid strikes on US targets in Iraq

Baghdad has appealed to Tehran not to attack US interests in Iraq, a top security official said on Saturday (June 14), as Washington's Israeli ally and Iran exchanged blows, fueling tensions throughout the region.



'764 apartments, 3,820 people': Massive fire erupts in 67-storey building in Dubai Marina - WATCH

A major fire erupted late Friday (June 13) night in a 67-storey residential tower in Dubai Marina. Dubai Civil Defence teams managed to fully extinguish the blaze after nearly six hours, bringing it under control by early Saturday morning.



India distances itself from SCO statement that condemned Israeli strikes on Iran, MEA explains why

India on Saturday (Jun 14) said that it did not participate in the discussions of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) over Israel and Iran and clarified its position on the matter.

Kannappa: The first action-packed trailer for the upcoming Telugu multi-starrer is here | Watch

The first trailer for Vishnu Manchu's mythological film Kannappa is here, and it is action-packed. The trailer offers glimpses of an intense battle between warring clans, shot against the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand.



WTC Final 2025: South Africa beat Australia to clinch first ICC trophy since 1998

The wait for an ICC trophy ended with the maiden World Test Championship (WTC) crown for South Africa, as they beat the defending champions Australia in a four-day classic at Lord’s by five wickets.