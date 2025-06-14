/'764 apartments, 3,820 people': Massive fire erupts in 67-storey building in Dubai Marina - WATCH

A major fire erupted late Friday (June 13) night in a 67-storey residential tower in Dubai Marina. Dubai Civil Defence teams managed to fully extinguish the blaze after nearly six hours, bringing it under control by early Saturday morning.

Quick evacuation

Dubai Civil Defence teams quickly responded to the fire and safely evacuated 3,820 people from 764 apartments. The operation was carried out smoothly, with special teams making sure everyone was safely guided out of the building.

Fire contained in six hours

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and fully extinguish it within six hours. Their fast and professional response helped prevent further damage or harm.

In a statement on X, Dubai Media Office wrote, “Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully extinguished the fire within six hours in a 67-storey building in the Marina area, after ensuring the safety of all 3,820 residents.”

What’s the current situation?

Even after the fire was put out, smoke could still be seen in the area. The Dubai Media Office wrote on X, “Following the containment of the fire and the safe evacuation of all residents, the smoke currently visible at the site is due to ongoing cooling operations as part of the firefighting process. Control measures remain in place and the situation is fully managed by the firefighting teams.”

Fire hampers tram services

Following the fire at the building in the Marina area, the tram services in Dubai were disrupted. Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai in a statement on X wrote, “For #Dubai_Tram users, RTA informs you that the service is disrupted between Dubai Marina Station (No. 5) and Palm Jumeirah Station (No. 9) due to a fire in a building adjacent to the service. This is to ensure passenger safety and to facilitate the work of firefighting teams responding to the incident.”

The authority further informed that for the convenience of people, bus service has been provided between the affected stations.