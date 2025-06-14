/After Iran's WARNING, Baghdad asks Tehran to avoid strikes on US targets in Iraq

Baghdad has appealed to Tehran not to attack US interests in Iraq, a top security official said on Saturday (June 14), as Washington's Israeli ally and Iran exchanged blows, fueling tensions throughout the region.

The Baghdad government is a close ally of Tehran but also a strategic ally of Iran's arch-enemy the United States, which has around 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of an anti-jihadist alliance.

Hoping not to be drawn into a localised escalation, Iraq's government requested Tehran to refrain from launching strikes in its territory, a high-ranking Iraqi security official was quoted saying to AFP.

"The request was made. They promised us positive things," said the official, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.



The official further added that Tehran has shown understanding about Baghdad's request.

Before the current escalation, which began early Friday (June 13) with a series of Israeli attacks on military and nuclear sites in Iran, Tehran had threatened to strike military bases hosting US forces in the region in the event of a conflict triggered by the possible failure of nuclear talks with Washington.



During the Gaza war, which started in October 2023 and is opposing Israel against Iran-aligned Palestinian militant group Hamas, Tehran-aligned armed forces have fired scores of rockets and drones into Iraq targeting the US troops and in neighboring Syria.

Before attacks launched were started, the United States on Wednesday (June 11) reported that it was cutting staff at its Baghdad embassy due to security concerns.

Several pro-Iran groups in Iraq called on Friday to accelerate the departure of US forces from the country, with the powerful Kataeb Hezbollah warning of "additional wars in the region".