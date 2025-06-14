/India distances itself from SCO statement that condemned Israeli strikes on Iran, MEA explains why

India on Saturday (Jun 14) said that it did not participate in the discussions of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) over Israel and Iran and clarified its position on the matter. The SCO issued a statement condemning recent Israeli strikes on Iran. India chose to not take any sides and emphasized that global platforms must work towards destabilisation of issues.

MEA issues statement

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is of the view that channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be used for de-escalation, and international community should work towards it.

It said that Indian Foreign minister spoke with the Iranian counterpart a day ago and conveyed "deep concern". He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy, the MEA said.

The MEA said, “The overall position of India as stated above was communicated to other SCO members. Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions.”

What was the SCO statement?

Expressing "serious concerns" over the escalating tensions in in West Asia, the SCO in a statement "strongly condemn the military strikes carried out by Israel on Iran."

"Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. They constitute an infringement on Iran’s sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability," the SCO statement added.

It called for peaceful, political, and diplomatic resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. It also extended condolences to the people and government of Iran over the loss of lives in Israeli srikes.