/What is Israel's ‘aerial freedom of action’? Tel Aviv warns 'Tehran is no longer immune to strikes'

Israel claims it now has full aerial freedom from western Iran to Tehran. Here’s what that means and why it matters.

Israel claims control of Iranian skies

The Israeli military on Saturday said it had achieved what it called “aerial freedom of action” across a vast stretch of Iranian territory, from its western border to the capital, Tehran.

According to Brigadier General Effie Defrin, this means Israeli jets can now operate freely in Iranian airspace, a development with serious strategic consequences. “We have created aerial freedom of action from west Iran all the way to Tehran,” he told reporters. “Tehran is no longer immune.”

What does ‘aerial freedom of action’ mean?

The term refers to the unrestricted ability of a military force to operate in the airspace of another country without interference or effective resistance. In this case, Israel is claiming that its air force can now carry out missions across large parts of Iran, including the heavily guarded capital, without being blocked by Iranian air defences.

Defrin said this was the “deepest penetration” Israel had made into Iranian territory so far. “Reaching Tehran carries significant strategic and operational implications,” he said.

How Israel achieved this?

On the second night of its aerial campaign, Israel deployed 70 fighter jets, which struck more than 40 targets in Tehran. The operation followed a larger wave of attacks the day before that hit nearly 200 sites, including nuclear and military facilities.

Defrin said Israeli forces had entered a part of Iranian airspace they had never operated in before, signalling a major escalation in military capability and intent.

Casualties on both sides

Iran reported that 78 people were killed and over 320 injured in the first wave of Israeli strikes. Among the dead were senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran responded by launching missile and drone attacks on Israel, which killed three people and injured more than 70, according to Israeli officials. Several buildings were damaged across multiple cities.