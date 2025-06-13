/Iran gets 'top-secret Israeli files', then Tel Aviv strikes: Was Operation Rising Lion a cover-up to stop Israel's nuclear secrets from coming out?

Israel’s large-scale military assault on Iran, one of the most significant escalations in the region in years, might have been triggered because of a reason beyond Iran's nuclear ambition: Preventing the leak of highly sensitive Israeli nuclear documents.

In a wave of airstrikes that began early Friday, Israel said it hit over 100 locations across Iran, including nuclear facilities and military installations. Tehran confirmed the deaths of top Iranian figures, including, Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guards head Hossein Salami, and senior military adviser Ali Shamkhani.

Six scientists and multiple civilians, including children, were also killed, according to Iranian state media.

Iran says it holds sensitive Israeli nuclear documents

Just days before the Israeli strike, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib revealed that Tehran had obtained what he described as a “treasure trove” of classified Israeli documents. These allegedly cover Israel’s nuclear programme, foreign policy, and defence systems.

“The transfer of this treasure trove was time-consuming and required security measures,” Khatib told Iranian state TV on Sunday, without offering immediate proof. He added, “Talking of thousands of documents would be an understatement.”

Khatib claimed the documents had already reached “secure locations” and that their publication was imminent.

The timing of Israel’s operation also coincides with the lead-up to US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled in Oman. Iranian officials accused the United States of being complicit in Israel’s actions, an accusation Washington denies.

US President Donald Trump, who has pushed Iran to make a deal on its nuclear programme, said in a recent post that Iran was being given a “second chance” after failing to respond to a 60-day ultimatum.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN defended the military operation, saying it was a “necessary action” in response to an evolving Iranian threat. Meanwhile, Iran has warned of “destructive consequences”.

Speculation over intent behind Israeli strike

While there is no official confirmation that Israel’s strike was a direct response to the alleged document leak, the coincidence has led to questions over whether the attack was pre-emptive, not just militarily, but also to prevent the potential release of sensitive information.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has acknowledged that the data Iran claims to possess “seems to refer” to Israel’s Soreq Nuclear Research Center, lending some weight to Tehran’s claims.