/Iran summons Swiss envoy, not US, after Israel’s strike: Why Switzerland represents Washington in Tehran? | Explained

After Israel launched deadly preemptive airstrikes on Iranian soil, Tehran summoned the Swiss ambassador to deliver a stern warning to the United States, accusing it of backing the attack.

“It is unthinkable that the Zionist regime’s aggressive actions against Iran were carried out without cooperation, coordination, and at least a green light from the US, and in this regard, the US must be held accountable for its illegal behaviour,” an Iranian official told Swiss envoy Nadine Lozano, as reported by state media outlet IRNA.

Iran also warned the US not to interfere with Tehran’s right to defend itself, cautioning against any support for Israel during a potential retaliation.

Why Switzerland represents the US in Iran?

But why was Switzerland the one receiving Iran’s message instead of a US diplomat?

The answer lies in decades of broken ties. The United States and Iran have not had diplomatic relations since 1980, following the Iranian revolution and the US embassy hostage crisis. In the absence of direct contact, Switzerland has acted as the official channel for US interests in Iran.

Switzerland’s role as a “protecting power” allows it to act as a diplomatic bridge between countries that no longer have formal ties. This includes passing diplomatic messages, managing consular services, and occasionally mediating sensitive issues like prisoner exchanges.

The Swiss embassy in Tehran handles services such as passport applications, civil status changes, and assistance for US citizens inside Iran.

According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, protecting power mandates allow “states to maintain low-level relations and provide consular protection to nationals of the other state concerned.” Switzerland can take on this role either by request or through mutual agreement.

Switzerland’s history of neutrality and diplomacy

Switzerland’s tradition of neutrality has made it a trusted mediator in many global conflicts. During World War II, it represented the interests of 35 countries, including several of the warring powers. It also represented US interests in Cuba until 2015, and currently represents Iran in Egypt and Canada.

Switzerland has long facilitated dialogue between Iran and the US, especially during tense moments. It helped mediate several prisoner swaps in recent years and has played a behind-the-scenes role in easing diplomatic friction.

Iran’s interests in the United States, meanwhile, are represented by Pakistan.

Israeli strike heightens tensions in the region

The diplomatic back-and-forth came after Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian military and nuclear facilities in a preemptive strike. Explosions rocked Tehran and several high-ranking Iranian commanders were killed, including armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guards leader Hossein Salami, and top adviser Ali Shamkhani.

Iran has labelled the Israeli attack a “declaration of war” and has turned to the UN Security Council for action.