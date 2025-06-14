WTC Final 2025: South Africa beat Australia to clinch first ICC trophy since 1998

The wait for an ICC trophy ends with the maiden World Test Championship (WTC) crown for South Africa, as they beat the defending champions Australia in a four-day classic at Lord’s by five wickets. The African nation realised its dream inside the first session on day four in London, claiming its first ICC trophy in 27 years, having last won the inaugural ICC Champions Trophy title in 1998.

Aiden Markram was the star of the inning for the Proteas, slamming a brilliant 136 to see his team home. Chasing a mammoth 282 on a challenging seaming track, South Africa lost opener Ryan Rickelton on just six. With the seasoned opener Markram and newcomer at three, Wiaan Mulder, the Proteas feared suffering the first-inning fate; however, much to their relief and delight, the pair weathered the new-ball storm and began building a partnership.

But before they could launch a counter late on day three, Mitchell Starc accounted for Mulder, caught at the cover on 27, bringing in captain Temba Bavuma to the crease.



That, however, was the game-changing moment for South Africa, as the pair looked determined to chase glory. And as fate and their cricketing awareness had it, they did that, stitching a 157-run stand for the third wicket, which saw Markram completing his hundred and Bavuma his fifty despite his hamstring injury.



While they put their team in the winning position at stumps on day three, with their scorecard reading 212 for two, needing 60 runs with eight wickets remaining, both departed on day four. Aussie captain Pat Cummins accounted for Bavuma on 66, and Josh Hazlewood dismissed Markram just close to the target.



Kyle Verreynne and Tristan Stubbs completed the formalities, helping South Africa win the WTC Final 2025 by five wickets.

Kagiso Rabada proved why he is among the top Test bowlers worldwide with his first-inning heroics. After asking Australia to bat first at Lord’s, South Africa dismissed them for a paltry 212, with Rabada returning with his second five-for at the venue and becoming the second bowler after New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson to pick a five-wicket haul in a WTC Final.



On the other hand, Cummins made the second innings about himself with his 6/28, dismissing the Proteas on just 138. With a considerable lead, Australia looked like going for a massive third-inning total, only to fall prey to Rabada and Lungi Ngidi’s combination, getting all out on 207, setting 282 to win for the Proteas.



Markram’s heroics saw them complete the joint-second highest run-chase at Lord’s and lift an ICC trophy for the first time since 1998.