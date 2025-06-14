BCCI-ECB call off Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy launch in wake of Ahmedabad plane crash

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) and the ECB have jointly decided to call off the much-anticipated Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy launch, scheduled for Saturday (June 14) on the sidelines of the ongoing WTC Final 2025 at Lord’s. The decision is either postponed or cancelled altogether in the wake of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday afternoon (June 11). Both board officials, however, are deciding on a flexible new date.

“Given the tragic events in India, the announcement may wait a while out of respect (for the lives lost),” an unnamed ECB official said in a chat with Cricbuzz on Saturday.

“The BCCI are still deciding on the right time for the announcement. The announcement had been kept flexible due to the tragedy.”

Meanwhile, the tragedy occurred when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a building shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. The New Delhi-London bound flight crashed in the residential area in Meghani, claiming around 275 lives, including 230 passengers, two pilots and ten cabin crew members on board.



The latest report suggests that the organisers had already invited the two protagonists - Sachin and Anderson for the proposed grand launch of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy - the new symbol for the England-India bilateral Test series in England, while the decision to cancel the event came at the last minute.

The ECB earlier decided to retire the Pataudi Trophy, awarded to the winner of the Test series between India and England, played in England; however, the latest reports suggest that there is a change of heart within the ECB to continue the Pataudi legacy.



With Sachin and the ICC chairman Jay Shah playing a crucial role in ensuring that the Pataudi legacy continues to stick around, the ECB official said, “Yes, there is a confirmed plan to retain the Pataudi link in the England-India series.”



The reports also suggest that the authorities will name a medallion in the name of the late MAK Pataudi, to be awarded to the winning captain.



Meanwhile, India and England will play a five-match Test series starting June 20 in Leeds.



The Indian Team is currently playing a four-day intra-squad game against India-A in Kent.