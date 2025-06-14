/Steve Smith doubtful for crucial West Indies tour post WTC final? Here's what we know

Australia could be handed a major blow in the upcoming West Indies tour as key batter and former captain Steve Smith could be ruled out owing to a finger injury. Playing on Friday (June 13) at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Smith sustained a compound dislocation of a finger. This comes just 12 days before the Aussies are set to travel to the Caribbean islands for the start of the latest WTC cycle.

Here's what we know about Steve Smith’s injury

The 36-year-old batter was taken to hospital during the middle session after dropping a sharp chance at slip off Temba Bavuma when he was on two, with the South African captain adding a further 63 runs to his tally by stumps. Bavuma would later stitch an unbeaten stand of 143 runs for the third wicket with Aiden Markram (102 not out) which sees the Proteas within touching distance of a maiden ICC world title.

Wearing a helmet while standing closer in slips than normal due to the slowish nature of the Lord's pitch, the Australian veteran took a painful blow on the right little finger after Mitchell Starc found the edge.

Smith immediately left the field grimacing while spilling the catch that would have left South Africa at a precarious 3-76 and put Australia in a strong position to claim back-to-back WTC titles.

Smith was assessed by medical staff in the Lord's medical rooms, before being taken to hospital for X-rays and further treatment.

A compound dislocation is when bone pierces the skin, which could mean Smith needs surgery and a long rehabilitation.

If this is the case, Smith could be ruled out of Australia's tour of the West Indies which starts on June 25. The first Test will be played in Barbados followed by matches in Grenada and Jamaica.