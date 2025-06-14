/SA vs AUS, WTC 2025 Final: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 as South Africa inch closer to historic win?

South Africa are on the brink of a historic World Test Championship (WTC) win as they need 69 more runs to conquer the Aussies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Having narrowed Australia to a second innings lead of 281 runs, the Proteas are all but set to lift their first ICC silverware since the 1998 Champions Trophy. However, rain could delay the historic moment as Temba Bavuma and Co. await for frantic Saturday in the WTC final.

Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 of WTC Final?

According to AccuWeather, the morning of Day 4 is expected to be warm with “sunny periods and a passing shower.” There is a 55 percent chance of precipitation during the first session, coupled with 60 percent cloud cover and wind gusts reaching up to 48 km/h.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has also been issued between 7 PM Friday and 6 AM Saturday. Earlier conditions on June 13 were dry and favourable for play, but Day 4 may not promise the same consistency — and that could pose problems for the South Africans.

However, even if rain plays any role on Day 4, it is unlikely to affect the outcome of the contest with a minimum of 180 overs of play still remaining in the match.

Is there a reserve day in WTC final?

Yes, in case there is a significant loss of overs during the five days due to rain or other unavoidable conditions, then a reserve day is set to be used. Considering South Africa need 69 runs and Australia need eight wickets to win, it is unlikely that the match will last any longer than Day 4.

At the time of writing before the start of Day 4, South Africa are 213/2 in their second innings and need 69 runs to win. Aiden Markram is unbeaten on 102 while skipper Temba Bavuma is on 65 runs. The pair has already added 143 runs for the third wicket and are likely to end South Africa’s title drought in an ICC event.