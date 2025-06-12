/Ahmedabad plane crash: From Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - sports fraternity reacts

Published: Jun 12, 2025, 20:01 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 20:01 IST
Air India Boeing 787 flight bound from Ahmedabad to London crashed on Thursday (June 12) minutes after takeoff in Ahmedabad itself. The Indian Sports fraternity offered condolences to the vicitms. Let's have a glance at it.
Virat Kohli
Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli offered his condolences over the Ahmedabad plane crash. He expressed his grief through an Instagram story, expressing shock and offering prayers to the victims and their families.
Hardik Pandya
India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya also offered his condolences to the victims and their families. Pandya wrote on Instagram, "Heartbreaking to hear about the crash in Ahmedabad. Prayers and strength to the families."
Harbhajan Singh
Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in a post on X expressed his sorrow. The MP from Rajya Sabha said, " I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss."
Rohit Sharma
India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma captioned a post on his Instagram story saying, "Really sad and disturbing news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for all the lives lost and their families."
PV Sindhu
Rio Olympics silver medallist and India's ace shuttler wrote in her tribute on Instagram, "Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London today, June 12, 2025. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board. May love surround every grieving heart and strength find those left behind.''