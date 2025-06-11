/Virat Kohli reported an X account 14 years ago and it finally got suspended

he 'X' account, formerly known as Twitter of user '@Ishaan3,' who was reported by Virat Kohli for using 'foul language' in 2011 has finally been deactivated on 11 June, 2025. The beef began back in 2011 when Ishaan allegedly directed offensive language towards Kohli in a tweet. In response, Kohli reportedly messaged him, stating, 'your account has been reported and will be deactivated soon. dont tweet if u wana use foul language.'

Despite the warning, Ishaan’s account remained active for years. He kept throwing shades at Kohli, reminding him that his account was still up and had not been deleted. These online interactions sparked a huge debate and countless viral reactions and memes at that time.

Now, nearly 14 years later, the account has finally been taken down, bringing an end to one of the internet’s most long-running feuds.

Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have recently delighted fans across the globe by securing their maiden IPL title. After an 18-year-long wait, RCB has finally lifted the IPL trophy.

Sharing his heartfelt emotions on social media, Kohli wrote: 'This team made the dream possible, a season I’ll never ever forget. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months.'

The RCB legend also dedicated the trophy to loyal RCB fans who were standing through the franchise in every thick and thin.

However, the celebrations took a tragic turn as 11 people lost their lives and over 30 were left injured in a stampede during the trophy parade outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4.

FIRs have been filed against the RCB management, event organisers and the Karnataka State Cricket Association in the matter.

The Karnataka High Court strongly criticised the state government while looking into petitions about the Bengaluru stampede. To investigate the incident, the government has set-up a one-member commission led by retired judge Michael Cunha.