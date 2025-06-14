The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry briefed the media on the passenger aircraft that crashed in Ahmadabad on Thursday (June 12). The Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed his grief on the incident.

"I also lost my father in a road accident. So I can understand the pain of family members to a certain level," he said.

"I personally rushed to the site to oversee what support needed to be provided. And that was the attitude of the Government of Gujarat and the Government of India," he said.

The ministry said that it was informed of the incident by the Ahmedabad ATC.

Naidu said that all Boeing 787 aircraft were to be inspected. He said that 8 of them have already been inspected.

"The aviation ministry is taking utmost seriousness of the incident. AAIB was rushed to the site to investigate. AAIB added two new members yesterday - Forensics & Medical. Around 5 PM yesterday, the black box of the aircraft was recovered from the debris of the aircraft," Naidu said.

“The team believes that the decoding of the black box is going to give an in-depth insight into what happened during the time of the crash,” he said.

"It would be much better to have another committee overlooking this crash and safety. Yesterday, we constituted the committee under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary," Naidu added.

He said that the rescue operation is still on and bodies are being removed from trhe debris.

“Once I arrived, the Govt of Gujarat had already put in the necessary rescue teams working on ground trying to rescue whatever is possible, cut down the fire, move the debris so bodies can be sent to the hospital at the earliest,” Naidu said in the briefing.

