Top 10 world news: Iran tests anti-missile defences, India slams China, and more

In a stinging reaction to China's official spokesperson's comments about Arunachal Pradesh, India declared on Wednesday that Arunachal Pradesh is an important and inalienable part of India. Meanwhile, the much-waited and talked about launch of Blue Origin took place, making the Hollywood actor, William Shatner, the oldest man to fly to space. In addition to this, it has recently been revealed that Facebook has a list of thousands of individuals and organisations which it categories as those belonging to terrorism, hate organisations, militarised social movements, non-state actors and militant groups.

Arunachal Pradesh integral and inalienable part of India: MEA rebuffs China

Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh in the way they visit any other part of India, said the Ministry of External Affairs in response to China’s objection to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the Himalayan state.

As Blue Origin touches down, William Shatner becomes oldest man to go to space

Blue Origin’s New Shephard’s second human flight of all civilians carried legendary Star Trek action William Shatner, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries into space.

Sputnik Light's efficacy higher than other vaccines, experts claim

As the demand for booster shots of Covid vaccines increase, Russia's Sputnik Light has declared that this single-shot vaccine is enough on its own, and can also be used as a booster shot with other western vaccines.

How Facebook kept secret list of terror organisations and hate groups

Facebook has identified little known terror organisations on its platform from South Asia, Russia, Europe, Turkey, Pakistan, Middle East and North Africa.

Not ransomware, 'killware' is the new threat, US security official explains

According to US homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a 'cyber incident' was linked to an attempted hack on a water treatment facility in Florida intended to contaminate the water.

Escaping death by inches: Meteorite crashes into house with a woman sleeping inside

A woman in Canada got the scare of her life as a meteorite crashed through her roof and landed just beside her pillow where her head had been.

Game of thrones! Gay marriage of Dutch crown princess won't force her to give up the throne

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (17) can marry a person of whatever gender she chooses and she would not have to forfeit her right to the throne.

Ahead of talks with EU on nuclear deal, Iran tests anti-missile defences

As the EU prepares to hold talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal on Thursday, Iran's military declared that it had "successfully" tested its anti-missile defences during its war games.

Havana Syndrome: Colombia to leave investigation to US

Colombia said on Tuesday that it was aware of so-called 'Havana Syndrome' cases at US Embassy in country's capital Bogota but was leaving the investigation to Washington.

Tired of losing keys? Now, get chip installed for unlocking doors hassle-free

In today’s technologically advanced world, anything is possible. You just need to imagine. This holds true for microchips, which can now be installed for several purposes.