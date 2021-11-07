Top 10 world news: Iran conducts military exercise, protests in Sudan, and more

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at an anti-coup rally by a group of teachers. The incident took place at the start of a two-day civil disobedience call against last month's military takeover. Iran's military on Sunday launched a major military exercise in the Gulf of Oman, reports said. The drills named “Zolfaqar-1400” come just days ahead of the nuclear talks with western powers which is set to begin on November 29.

Ahead of nuclear talks, Iran conducts military exercise

Iran's military on Sunday launched a major military exercise in the Gulf of Oman, reports said. The drills named “Zolfaqar-1400” come just days ahead of the nuclear talks with western powers which is set to begin on November 29.

'No to military rule': Sudan's security forces fire tear gas during anti-coup campaign by teachers

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at an anti-coup rally by a group of teachers. The incident took place at the start of a two-day civil disobedience call against last month's military takeover.

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets to seal spot in T20 WC semis, confirm India's ouster

New Zealand have entered the semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup after defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets on Sunday (November 7) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan are already through to the semi-finals from Group 2.

Kabul residents worried about crashing economy as winter approaches

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the country has been struggling to battle poverty. Amid an economic crisis, residents of the Afghan capital city Kabul have revealed that they have been worried about the approach of winter.

Pakistan court acquits 6 members of Hafiz Saeed’s banned JuD outfit in terror funding case

Six members of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) terror organisation, founded by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, have been acquitted by a Pakistan court in a terror funding case.

Canadian brands cancel deal with Chinese supplier over use of North Korean forced labour

Canadian apparel company Reitmans recently cancelled a contract with a Chinese supplier after a report by CBC News showed that it was using forced North Korean labour. This comes after a series of undercover investigations by the broadcaster CBC.

Climate activists mock COP26 menu over meat, fish selection

Activists have criticised the menu being served at this year’s UN climate summit in Glasgow. It has at least one item that had a significantly larger carbon footprint than the average meal in the UK.

Rare tadpole-carrying frog’s new species discovered in Australia

A new species of frog has been discovered in the Gondwana rainforests world heritage area in northern New South Wales. It is one of the only two in Australia, which are known to carry its tadpoles on its body.

As COP26 enters its final week, Boris Johnson urges countries to 'make the bold compromises'

COP26 summit has entered its final week, and while speaking to world leaders, UK PM Boris Johnson urged the countries to "make the bold compromises and ambitious commitments needed."

For non-Muslims, new personal status law introduced in Abu Dhabi

A new law has come up in Abu Dhabi concerning the family matters for non-Muslims, which includes marriage, divorce and inheritance.