'No to military rule': Sudan's security forces fire tear gas during anti-coup campaign by teachers

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at an anti-coup rally by a group of teachers. The incident took place at the start of a two-day civil disobedience call against last month's military takeover.

As a part of the rally, dozens of teachers carried banners reading "no, no to military rule" as they called for a transition to "full civilian rule."

Mohamed al-Amin, a geography teacher who took part in the rally said, "We organised a silent stand against the decisions by Burhan outside the ministry of education. Police later came and fired tear gas at us though we were simply standing on the streets and carrying banners."

Various protesters were seen piling up bricks and large slabs to block streets in Khartoum and neighbouring cities.

The poverty-stricken African nation has been facing extreme chaos after the collapse of the country's government. Several protestors have been killed as a result of the violence in Sudan's capital Khartoum.

Also read | Biden calls Sudan coup 'grave setback', says civilian-led government 'must be restored'

The abrupt collapse of the country's transition to democracy has sparked an international outcry as US President Joe Biden called the military coup in Sudan a ''grave setback'' for the country. He further asked for the restoration of the civilian-led government.

Asserting pressure on Sudan's military junta, Biden said ''Our message to Sudan's military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored.''

Sudan is in the midst of a deep economic crisis with record inflation and shortages of basics. The improvement of the region relies on aid that Western donors say will end unless the coup is reversed.