Climate activists mock COP26 menu over meat, fish selection  

Activists have criticised the menu being served at this year’s UN climate summit in Glasgow.

It has at least one item that had a significantly larger carbon footprint than the average meal in the UK.

Joel Scott-Halkes, a climate activist and founder, wildcard.land, posted, "Meat and fish on the menu at #COP26?! This is the equivalent of serving cigarettes at a lung cancer conference. Only when governments grasp animal agriculture’s central role in the #climate crisis will we stand a chance of solving it."

The COP26 released the menu online for all to see and showcased the carbon impact, The Hill reported.

The haggis dish, which was pointed by the website, was twice the carbon footprint of the average meal in the UK.

As per the report, there was a separate menu for burgers and half of which had about the same footprint as the haggis dish only.

As per the menu, 95% food was locally sourced and seasonal.

"Many of our suppliers are based within 100 miles of Glasgow, which supports our aspirations of delivering a lower carbon menu. About 40% of the options were plant-based and "plant-forward alternatives," the menu read.

