US scientists find ‘high amounts’ of toxic rubber glove chemicals in fast food

In what can set off a new cause of worry for those who are avid fast food eaters, a new study has claimed that traces of chemical compounds from vinyl gloves are present in junk foods in US.

The new study, which was published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology on Wednesday, indicated that fast food chains may be the biggest culprit of phthalate contamination.

Phthalate is a chemical used as a plasticizer, which increases the durability of lots of different plastics.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), phthalates are used in hundreds of products from packaging, vinyl flooring, soaps, shampoos and more.

Researchers sampled hamburgers, fries, chicken nuggets, chicken burritos, cheese pizza and gloves from popular fast food restaurants and analyzed them for 11 chemicals using gas chromatography mass spectrometry.

The results found that foods containing meat had higher chemical concentrations than non-meat items. Hamburgers sampled had the highest levels of phthalates, followed by burritos. Cheese pizza and fries had the lowest concentration of nearly all chemicals.

Researchers also tested the plastic gloves worn by fast food workers and found traces of chemicals on those too.

The study’s researchers warned that between 70% and 86% of the fast foods they tested contained some type of phthalate or plasticizer.

The study claimed that these chemicals could potentially lead to hormone disruption, infertility and learning disabilities.

“Widespread phthalate exposure, including potential contamination of the food supply, is concerning for human health. Exposure to ortho-phthalates is linked to adverse health effects including neurodevelopmental, metabolic, and reproductive disorders. For example, DEHP is a well-known male reproductive toxicant and induces cryptorchidism and changes in testicular testosterone and Leydig cell homeostasis,” the study noted.

Because of this, CDC researchers have found measurable levels of phthalates to be widespread in the general population.

