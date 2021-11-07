As COP26 enters its final week, Boris Johnson urges countries to 'make the bold compromises'

COP26 summit has entered its final week, and while speaking to world leaders, UK PM Boris Johnson urged the countries to "make the bold compromises and ambitious commitments needed."

Johnson said that the ministers and negotiators at COP26 should "pull together and drive for the line" to make sure that the climate change plan is accomplished.

“There is one week left for COP26 to deliver for the world, and we must all pull together and drive for the line. We have seen nations bring ambition and action to help limit rising temperatures, with new pledges to cut carbon and methane emissions, end deforestation, phase out coal and provide more finance to countries most vulnerable to climate change. But we cannot underestimate the task at hand to keep 1.5C alive," said Johnson.

Meanwhile, demonstrators began gathering on Saturday morning in a park near the COP26 summit venue, chanting: "Our world is under attack, stand up fight back!"

Also read | Glasgow: Rainbow lights up the sky during climate protest

Delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Glasgow to figure out a way to meet the Paris Agreement goals of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

At the summit, some countries have upgraded their existing pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while there have been separate deals on phasing out coal. Countries have also pledged to end foreign fossil fuel funding, and slash methane.

A major assessment last week showed global CO2 emissions were set to rebound in 2021 to pre-pandemic levels.

Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".