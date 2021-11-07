New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets to seal spot in T20 WC semis, confirm India's ouster

New Zealand have entered the semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup after defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets on Sunday (November 7) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan are already through to the semi-finals from Group 2.

New Zealand's win has also shattered India's only chance of making it to the semi-final as Virat Kohli & Co. needed a favour from Afghanistan to enter the last four on the basis of a better run rate as their slim hopes hinged on Afghanistan upstaging the Black Caps. That would have brought the Net Run Rate into equation and opened the doors for India.

However, with an all-around performance, it's Kane Williamson's side that will next fight to book a place in the final of the showpiece event. Group 1 winners England and Australia made the final four from the six-team pool.

ALSO READ | No Virat Kohli in Harbhajan Singh's star-studded all-time T20 XI, MS Dhoni named captain

And then there were four 👏



All you need to know about the semi-finalists of the #T20WorldCup 2021 👇 https://t.co/BKiLAclMXv — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 7, 2021 ×

Afghanistan won the toss and asked the New Zealand team to bat first but Trent Boult led a disciplined attack to help restrict Afghanistan to 124 for eight. Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs. Tim Southee took two wickets.

Najibullah Zadran played a lone hand with his 48-ball 73 to give the Afghanistan total some respectability.

New Zealand's pace bowlers rattled the opposition's top order with quick strikes as Adam Milne sent back Mohammad Shahzad who was caught behind for four in his first over.

ALSO READ | 'Checked for sandpaper': Barmy Army takes a dig at Warner as Gayle touches his pocket

Boult got going from the other end to get Hazratullah Zazai out for two and Southee trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw for six as Afghanistan slipped to 19-3.

Zadran counter-attacked with a handful of boundaries including two off Jimmy Neesham but soon took to defence after losing his partner Gulbadin Naib for 15. Southee then saw off Nabi for 14.

Boult got the key scalp of Zadran with Neesham taking a good diving catch in the deep and the Afghans struggled to get runs in the final overs.