'Checked for sandpaper': Barmy Army takes a dig at Warner as Gayle touches his pocket during T20 WC

Chris Gayle had a fun outing on the pitch as West Indies locked horns with Australia in their final Super 12 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. While Gayle has confirmed he has not yet retired from international cricket, the veteran batter was seen making the most of his time on the field in what might be his last outing for West Indies in a T20I game.

Dwayne Bravo, who had already confirmed he will be retiring after the game against Australia, recieved a guard of honour from the players along with Gayle. The Universe Boss was also seen distributing his cricketing gears to the fans post the match.

Gayle was also in a jovial mood during the game as he was seen hugging Mitchell Marsh after dismissing him during Australia's run-chase. He was also spotted checking David Warner's pocket while the Aussie batter was out batting in the middle. England's Barmy Army came up with a hilarious dig at Warner after Gayle tried checking his pockets.

"Has Chris Gayle just checked Warner's pocket for sandpaper," Barmy Army wrote in a tweet while sharing a picture of Gayle trying to check Warner's pocket during the game.

Gayle scored 15 runs off 9 balls opening the innings before returning to pick up a wicket with the ball in his solitary over. West Indies lost the game by eight wickets after failing to defend the total of 157 runs as the Aussies rode on Warner's magnificent 89 not out off 56 balls and Marsh's 32-ball 53 to complete the run chase with 3.4 overs to spare.

With the win, Australia also retained their second spot on the Group 1 points table and qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. England and Australia are the two teams from Group 1 who have qualified for the knockout stages.