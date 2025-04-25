India has decided to stop Indus River water flow to Pakistan following the termination of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, sources said. Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil said, "We will ensure that not a single drop of water flows into Pakistan from India."

Advertisment

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff held their fourth round of discussions on Friday (April 25), with the Kremlin confirming that the talks were both “constructive” and “very useful.” Direct Russia-US talks next?

India to stop Indus water flow to Pakistan; minister says ‘will not allow a single drop’

Advertisment

India has decided to stop Indus River water flow to Pakistan following the termination of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, sources said. Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil said, "We will ensure that not a single drop of water flows into Pakistan from India."

3 hours, 2 proposals: Secret Putin-Witkoff meet puts ‘direct talks’ on table. Where does Russia-Ukraine peace plan stand now?

Advertisment

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff held their fourth round of discussions on Friday (April 25), with the Kremlin confirming that the talks were both “constructive” and “very useful.” Direct Russia-US talks next?

‘Just a joke’: Trump says 24-hour Ukraine war fix was just ‘an exaggeration’ but peace deal must happen now

US President Donald Trump has clarified that his past claims about ending the Russia-Ukraine war in just 24 hours were meant as an exaggeration, not a literal promise. In an interview with Time magazine, published on 25 April, Trump said the remark was made “in jest.”

‘Feared death’: Wounded Indian man 'tricked, forced to fight' for Russia finally returns home

Jain T K, a 27-year-old from Wadakkanchery in Kerala’s Thrissur district, has returned home after being caught up in Russia’s war with Ukraine. He was made to surrender his Indian passports, and forced into frontline duty with the Russian Army.

'My brother is Mujahideen': BIG admission by sister of Pahalgam attack terrorist after house demolition

In a rapid response after Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 27 people, houses of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, Asif Sheikh and Aadil Gouri, were demolished. Issuing a statement about the demolition and the terrorists, sister of one of the terrorists confessed that one of her brothers is in jail and another is a "Mujhaideen."

Trump's Russia-Ukraine peace plan meets Crimea roadblock: Why Russia wants it desperately? What is its history?

Crimea has been the latest bone of contention between Russia, Ukraine and the United States. The US, which is eager to finalise a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv to effectively end the Russia-Ukraine war, has called out Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's insistence on not giving away Crimea to Russia.

India, a trade trendsetter? Is Trump planning to use India-US trade deal as a global template?

US President Donald Trump's team privately alerted Wall Street executives about a possible trade deal between India and the US, a Fox Business journalist reported, revealing some other key details.

Old poison in new bottle: Why Pakistan sponsored terror outfits are rebranding themselves?

The tourist paradise of India, Jammu and Kashmir was a witness to one of the worst terrorist attacks on Tuesday (April 22), when three terrorists holding assault rifles gunned down 27 tourists in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF). But why are proxy organisations emerging?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Ground Zero: 9 Bollywood films which showcased Kashmir’s gorgeous landscape

While there was a lull in film shooting in the 1990s and early 2000s due to militancy and political turmoil in the state, the pace picked up in post 2010. Several films have been based and shot in Kashmir in the recent years.



IPL 2025: Kamindu Mendis clutches 'catch of the tournament' to dismiss Dewald Brevis - WATCH

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis was seen at his fluent best on Friday (April 25) as he clutched a ‘catch of the tournament’ contender in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) contest against Chennai Super Kings.