Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis was seen at his fluent best on Friday (April 25) as he clutched a ‘catch of the tournament’ contender in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) contest against Chennai Super Kings. Dismissing Dewald Brevis, Mendis took an absolute blinder as he caught the eye of the netizens. The wicket also opened doors for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to assert their dominance over the contest.

Advertisment

Kamindu Mendis takes stunner

Advertisment

On the fifth ball of the 13th over, Mendis was fielding at the long-off position when a Dewald Brevis shot came his way. Needing to dive, the Sri Lankan spinner took a brilliant catch to dismiss the South African batter. One of the highlights of the season, the catch is one of the contenders for ‘catch of the tournament’ considering the acrobatic effort.

At the time of his dismissal, Brevis was batting on 42 off 24 before departing as SRH were back in the game.

Earlier, Ayush Mhatre (30 off 19) and Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 17) helped CSK recover well after they had lost Shaik Rasheed on the first ball of the match. Shivam Dube (12) showed little resistance before he was dismissed.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Is Liverpool the most succesful club in English football? Here's what the stats say

For SRH, Harshal Patel scalped four wickets for 28 runs while captain Pat Cummins (21/2) and Jaydev Unadkat (21/2) were also lethal with the ball. At the half time break, CSK were bowled out for 154 as SRH were set a target of 155 runs to win in 20 overs. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan will have a task in hand as SRH look to avoid another defeat.

The two teams are looking to avoid the bottom spot in the IPL 2025 standings having endured a torrid season.