Liverpool will officially clinch their 20th English title on Sunday (April 27) as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Anfield. After Wednesday evening’s draw between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, Liverpool need only one more point to secure their record-equaling 20th title when they face a lackluster Spurs side on home turf. However, the title win will have ramifications on English football as the Reds will become the joint-most successful side in history, so are they the most decorated side?

Here’s what stats suggest if Liverpool win the title on Sunday

Considering a draw will be good enough to lift the title with still four games to go, the Reds will have a significant impact on the English football’s trophy cabinet. While they become the joint-most successful side with 20 league titles, they already hold the record for the most successful English side in the European Cup (also known as Champions League).

The Reds have won six Champions League titles, latest in 2019, three more than arch-rivals Manchester United. Chelsea and Nottingham Forest with two titles take the other podium spot when it comes to the apex competition in Europe. The Reds have also won the FA Cup on eight occasions but sit third on the list as Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (13) above them.

However, the Reds are back at the apex when it comes to League Cup wins as they have 10 titles, two more than nearest rivals Manchester City (8). On the other hand, when it comes to Community Shield, Arne Slot’s side at the time of writing have 16 titles, five less than Manchester United.

When it comes to the FIFA Club World Cup, there’s nothing that separates the four English sides as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have one title each in their trophy cabinet.

Where do Liverpool lie in overall trophy rankings?

In English football, at the time of writing, Liverpool have 69 trophies (to be 70 after the Premier League title win), one more than Manchester United, as they remain the club with most titles. While United could add a European title to their ranks this season if they win the Europa League, they are unlikely to catch Liverpool for the time being.