Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is on the cusp of creating a T20 history during his side’s do-or-die IPL 2025 game against the travelling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk. Leading CSK in place for injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain Dhoni will play his 400th T20 game on Friday (Apr 25), a massive achievement for perhaps the most decorated Indian captain ever. Dhoni’s appearance against the SRH will make him the first wicketkeeper and the fourth Indian to achieve this feat.

Indians with the most T20 appearances -

Rohit Sharma – 455*

Dinesh Karthik – 412

Virat Kohli – 407

MS Dhoni – 399*

Ravindra Jadeja – 340*

Having made his shortest format debut against South Africa during India’s inaugural T20I game in December 2005, Dhoni later led the Men in Blue to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007 in South Africa. Though India never won another T20 WC title under him, despite India playing the 2014 final and reaching the semis two years later in the home edition, Dhoni helped CSK taste enormous success in the cash-rich league, winning five IPL titles during his captaincy tenure from 2008 till 2023.

Dhoni’s success rate as CSK captain goes beyond just numbers, as, for the longest time in IPL history, CSK at least managed to make the playoffs consecutively, if not winning it every time. However, as cricket and life had it, Dhoni’s CSK suffered turmoil on the way, from getting banned for two years over match-fixing charges to losing five IPL finals to date.

Dhoni’s CSK in IPL 2025

Shrugging off retirement rumours ahead of the 18th edition, Dhoni appeared in IPL 2025 as an uncapped CSK player under an IPL rule; regardless of that, his performances dipped this season compared to the last one, resulting in CSK’s failure in eight contested matches thus far.

Although he remained CSK's leader despite Gaikwad captaining the team, his elbow injury saw MS Dhoni fill in the captaincy boots for the remainder of the season.

Chennai won their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) at home but went down in six matches since and won just one, with just two wins thus far. Though they are low on confidence and form, CSK management and Dhoni himself are motivated to turn the tables around by aiming to win their remaining six matches and push for a playoff spot in IPL 2025, the journey of which begins against SRH in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies)