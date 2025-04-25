Jain T K, a 27-year-old from Wadakkanchery in Kerala’s Thrissur district, has returned home after being caught up in Russia’s war with Ukraine. He had travelled to Russia in April last year with the hope of working in support services, roles like electricians, plumbers, drivers, or cooks.

But once there, he and others were made to surrender their Indian passports, given permanent residency, and forced into frontline duty with the Russian Army.

Drone strike left one dead, another fighting for life

On 6 January, Jain and his relative, Binil T B (32), were hit in a drone attack near Rostov-on-Don, around 1,000 kilometres from Moscow. Jain survived with serious injuries to his stomach, while Binil lost his life in the attack. Four months later, Binil’s body is still not in the hands of Indian authorities for repatriation to Kerala.

Months in hospital with fear of being sent back to battle

Jain was treated in a Moscow hospital where injured soldiers were taken. “I had sustained injuries in my stomach and had undergone multiple surgeries at a hospital in Moscow, where those injured in the war front were treated,” he told The Indian Express.

But his worries didn’t end with recovery. On 22 April, he was told to report back to the military camp like the others who had been discharged. Fearing he would be sent straight back into combat, Jain contacted his family and the Indian embassy the same day. Their intervention helped secure his release and return to India.

While Jain is now back in Kerala, he said he still has no news about what happened to Binil’s mortal remains.

Desperate calls for help from the war zone

Both men had repeatedly tried to leave the war zone, sending voice messages to relatives saying they were in danger and being forced to fight. Their original contract with the Russian Army was for one year, starting April 2024.

In August last year, another man from Kerala, Sandeep, also died in a drone strike after being forced into similar circumstances.

