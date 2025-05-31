/Top 10 world news: India slams Pak over Indus Water Treaty; China preparing for war in Asia, claims US and more

India has strongly pushed back against Pakistan’s claims that it violated the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing its neighbour of using terrorism to interfere with the agreement’s proper functioning.

‘Don’t shift the blame’: India slams Pakistan over Indus Waters Treaty, says terror, not water, is the real issue

India has strongly pushed back against Pakistan’s claims that it violated the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing its neighbour of using terrorism to interfere with the agreement’s proper functioning.

Speaking at the United Nations conference on glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said Pakistan’s accusations were baseless and politically motivated.

'Steeped in provocations': US defence chief Pete Hegseth claims China preparing for war in Asia, Beijing calls it ‘instigation’



Tensions flared between the United States and China on Saturday after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed that Beijing is “credibly preparing” to use military force in Asia. His remarks at a high-profile security summit in Singapore drew sharp criticism from China’s embassy, which dismissed the speech as “steeped in provocations and instigation”.

'Will not cooperate': Israel blocks Arab ministers planned visit to West Bank; Arab countries condemn ban

The foreign ministers of five Arab countries who had planned to visit the occupied West Bank this weekend on Saturday condemned Israel's decision to block their plans. The ministers condemned "Israel's decision to ban the delegation's visit to Ramallah (on Sunday) to meet with the president of the State of Palestine, Mahmud Abbas", the Jordanian foreign ministry said.

Turkey's Erdogan rewriting constitution to be president for life? Here's what we know

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently appointed a team of legal experts to draft a new constitution amid reports suggesting that this might be his attempt to be president for life. Justifying the necessity of a new constitution, Erdogan stated that the current document stands "outdated" and has "elements of military influence" from the 1980 coup

Debris from MSC ELSA3 shipwreck off Kerala coast reaches Tamil Nadu shores

Operation Sindoor: CDS Gen Chauhan says 15% of Army’s time spent countering misinformation

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, has revealed that approximately 15% of armed forces’ time during Operation Sindoor went into countering fake news and misleading narratives, and added that the way wars are fought has changed and modern warfare depends on technology, cyber operations, and the ability to control information.

Iran upped enriched uranium production amid ongoing nuclear talks with US: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, has revealed in its latest report that Iran has increased its production of enriched uranium in the recent months and produced highly enriched uranium during its ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States, multiple news agencies reported, citing the confidential report, on Saturday.

Europe prepares for Ukraine support without US as Trump may abandon mediator role

British and French officials are considering situations where Trump might abandon the role of the mediator in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The “Coalition of the Willing” is developing plans to support Ukraine if the scenario arises.

OPEC+ eyes fresh oil output hike: What it means for global energy markets

In a move that could reshape the global oil landscape yet again, OPEC+ is considering increasing its crude output by over 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, as per sources cited by Reuters. This comes amid rising internal tensions within the group and growing geopolitical pressures, particularly from overproducing members such as Kazakhstan.

HYBE insider trading scandal: ADOR Executive resigns after authorities initiate probe over illicit profits

South Korean multinational entertainment company is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The company has landed in legal soup after they have allegedly been accused of illegal financial activities. There are reports that after the authorities have begun initiating a probe, an executive from ADOR has resigned, which has raised eyebrows.

French Open 2025: Alexander Zverev cruises into fourth round; Jannik Sinner eases past Jiri Lehecka

Former Olympic champion Alexander Zverev cruised into the second week of the ongoing French Open 2025 after he got the better of Italian Flavio Cobolli. Playing on Saturday (May 31), Zverev took a major step towards his maiden Grand Slam title as he won 6-2, 7-6, 6-1 to book a fourth-round berth. On the other hand, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner got the better of Jiri Lehecka to move into the Round of 16.