/French Open 2025: Alexander Zverev cruises into fourth round; Jannik Sinner eases past Jiri Lehecka

Former Olympic champion Alexander Zverev has cruised into the second week of the ongoing French Open 2025 after he got the better of Italian Flavio Cobolli. Playing on Saturday (May 31), Zverev took a major step towards his maiden Grand Slam title as he won 6-2, 7-6, 6-1 to book a fourth round berth. On the other hand, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner got the better of Jiri Lehecka to move into the Round of 16.

Zverev makes light work of Cobolli

Having seen off Jesper De Jong in round three, Zverev had an easy start to the match against Cobolli as he dropped only two games and pocketed the opening set. The second set was much more competitive as Cobolli took the game to Zverev. However, after a tight second set, it was the tiebreaker where the 2024 French Open runner-up prevailed to take a 2-0 lead. The third set was less competitive with the 28-year-old pocketing it 6-1 and therefore winning the match in straight sets.

Zverev will next take on Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands for a place in the quarterfinal of the French Open. The German is in search of his maiden Grand Slam title having been runner-up at the Australian Open (2025), French Open (2024) and the US Open (2020).

Sinner eases into R4

With a commanding display on offer, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner saw off Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to get a step closer to his maiden French Open title. He dropped a total of three games in the entire match, showcasing his dominance. He smashed a total of 31 winners in the match making light work of his Czech opponent.

Sinner next takes on 17th seed Andrey Rublev of Russia on Monday as he sets sight on his latest success after serving a suspension for doping.