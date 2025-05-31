'Steeped in provocations': US defence chief Pete Hegseth claims China preparing for war in Asia, Beijing calls it ‘instigation’

Tensions flared between the United States and China on Saturday after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed that Beijing is “credibly preparing” to use military force in Asia. His remarks at a high-profile security summit in Singapore drew sharp criticism from China’s embassy, which dismissed the speech as “steeped in provocations and instigation”.

‘The threat is real and could be imminent’

Speaking at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth told defence leaders from across the Indo-Pacific that China poses a growing military threat.

“There’s no reason to sugarcoat it. The threat China poses is real, and it could be imminent,” he said. He also warned that any Chinese action against Taiwan would have “devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world.”

Hegseth made it clear that while the US does not seek conflict, it will not back down. “We do not seek conflict with communist China… But we will not be pushed out of this critical region, and we will not let our allies and partners be subordinated and intimidated.”

Beijing absent as Washington seizes the moment

China chose not to send its defence minister to the gathering and was instead represented by an academic delegation. Hegseth used the opportunity to position Washington as a reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific.

“Here in the Indo-Pacific, our futures are bound together,” he said. “We share your vision of peace and stability, of prosperity and security. And we are here to stay,” he added.

Taking a dig at Beijing’s absence, he added, “We are here this morning, somebody else isn’t.”

US calls for stronger defence ties in the region

Hegseth assured regional allies of American support but also urged them to contribute more to collective defence. “We ask, and indeed we insist, that our allies and partners do their part on defence,” he said. “Sometimes that means having uncomfortable and tough conversations.”

His remarks come at a time of growing concern among regional nations about the balance of power between the US and China, especially as Beijing expands its military presence across the Indo-Pacific.

China accuses US of provoking conflict

In response, China’s embassy in Singapore strongly criticised Hegseth’s address, calling it inflammatory and unnecessary. “The speech by the US defence chief is steeped in provocations and instigation,” the embassy said in a statement.

China has not openly threatened war but has steadily increased its military and naval strength in the region. It has built artificial islands equipped with military facilities in disputed waters and now commands a navy with more vessels than that of the US.

Summit highlights growing US-China divide

The Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, is a key platform for defence leaders from across the globe. Hegseth used the forum to outline the Trump administration’s firm stance on the Indo-Pacific, underlining Washington’s commitment to counter Beijing’s growing influence.

He painted China as a rising military force bent on reshaping the regional order, warning that “Beijing is credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.”