/Debris from MSC ELSA3 shipwreck off Kerala coast reaches Tamil Nadu shores

Debris from the MSC ELSA3 cargo ship that sank off the Kerala coast on May 25 has now reached the coasts of adjoining Tamil Nadu state, raising environmental concerns. The Liberian-flagged cargo vessel with hazardous cargo, more than 640 containers, and over 400 metric tonnes of fuel had sunk about 30 km off Alappuzha, Kerala, following which plastic pellets and shipping containers began washing along the Kerala coast.

The Tamil Nadu-headquartered Indian Coast Guard Region East personnel have been keeping a close watch on the situation and coordinating response to tackle the debris, including plastic pellets that have washed ashore along Tamil Nadu coasts at Colachel and Kanyakumari. Besides, a 40-foot shipping container has also washed ashore at the Kodimunai beach.

Indian Coast Guard teams have been deputed to these locations for assisting the district administration in the ongoing cleanup operations.

On Friday, 30thMay, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting regarding the safe disposal of the plastic particles and other debris floating along the southern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. The meeting touched upon the possible impact of the debris on fisheries, and the measures to be taken to protect the environment.

Further, the fisheries department has advised that fishing and related activities be avoided in this region, and to check whether marine life has been affected and plastic particles are found in fish.

While the Tamil Nadu government said that no hazardous materials have washed up on the state’s coast, it has advised the public and fisherfolk to immediately report any plastic particles, containers, or suspicious items found along the coast.

Kerala declared MSC ELSA 3 shipwreck a state disaster

On 29th May, four days after cargo ship MSC ELSA3 sank off its coast, the government in the southern Indian state of Kerala declared it a state disaster. Through the week, shipping containers and plastic pellets washed ashore along Kerala’s scenic beaches.

The maritime incident has raised serious environmental concerns, including the potential for oil spill and drifting of debris, including cargo, along the coastline, said the Kerala government.

“Considering the potentially serious environmental, social, and economic impact of the ship wreckage, the Government hereby declares the wreckage of ship M/s ELSA 3 in the Arabian sea 14.6 nautical miles off the Kerala coast as a State-Specific disaster,” read a statement from Kerala’s Disaster Management Department.

The declaration of state disaster indicates the severity of the incident, as Kerala is a popular hub for tourists, is rich in marine life and biodiversity, offers wide range of seafood, and has the highest seafood-consuming population in India. This disaster has also occurred at a time when the Southwest monsoon is active in the region, causing rough seas, harsh winds, and heavy rainfall, which can potentially carry the debris far and wide.

Here’s how Indian Coast Guard responded to the environmental disaster

Since the morning hours of Sunday, 25th May, when the Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MSC ELSA3 sank off the Kerala coast, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) assets have been combating the resultant oil spill and marine pollution. Oil spills are major maritime disasters that have the potential to cause serious damage to the economy and biodiversity of the affected region.

According to the ICG, within 2-3 hours of the cargo vessel’s sinking, their surveillance aircraft detected the presence of an oil slick at the site, following which ICG ship Saksham, already on standby in Pollution Response (PR) configuration, was immediately deployed to begin counter-pollution operations. In parallel, a Dornier aircraft was launched for aerial assessment and the dispersal of Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD) across a wide area.

On Sunday, the oil slick was observed drifting in an east-southeast direction at an estimated speed of 3.6 kmph. The prevailing active Southwest monsoon, with rough seas and strong winds, presented challenging conditions for responders.

Despite the adverse conditions, ICG personnel continued their operations with resilience, navigating dangerous waters littered with floating containers and ensuring safe diversion of all merchant traffic away from the affected zone. By Sunday noon, the spill was assessed to have spread over an area of approximately two square kilometres.

Further, more than 100 containers were observed floating near the site, with some breaking apart and their contents scattered in adjacent waters. Mariners have been issued advisories to maintain a sharp lookout and exercise caution, as metallic shipping containers coming in contact with a vessel’s propeller or other systems could cause serious damage.

ICG continues intensive surveillance and spill mitigation through air operations and deployment of Oil Spill dispersant Chemicals using specialised equipment. Two ICG Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) remain on-site for ongoing monitoring, assessment, and pollution response. In addition, the ICG has mobilised ICG Ship Samudra Prahari, a specialised Pollution Response Vessel carrying significant quantities of oil dispersing chemicals, along with additional OPVs in Pollution Response configuration.

On Sunday, a coordination meeting was convened by the Directorate General of Shipping, bringing together key stakeholders including ICG, vessel owners, managers, Kerala state authorities, and others to implement an integrated response strategy. Ship managing firm MSC has appointed T&T Salvage for the cleanup and recovery operations, including container and cargo retrieval and oil removal from the wreck.

As per directives under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), Kochi, has issued a warning to the sunken vessel’s owners regarding pollution liability. The ICG has also advised the state administration to prepare for shoreline clean-up operations and to caution local communities against handling any debris or cargo that may wash ashore.